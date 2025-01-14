Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for December 2024, the International Cricket Council announced on Tuesday. His stellar performances during India’s tour of Australia secured the award, edging out Pat Cummins and Dane Paterson.

Across three Test matches, Bumrah took 22 wickets at a remarkable average of 14.22, anchoring India’s bowling attack and delivering standout moments throughout the series.

In Adelaide, Bumrah set the tone with a four-wicket haul in the first innings, curbing Australia’s lead and keeping India competitive. His brilliance continued in Brisbane, where he dismantled the hosts’ batting lineup with six wickets in the first innings. Adding three more scalps in the second, he finished with a nine-wicket match haul that ensured a rain-affected draw and kept India in contention.

Bumrah’s finest performance came during the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. He claimed four wickets in the first innings and a five-wicket haul in the second, bundling out Australia for 234. Despite his efforts, India fell to a 184-run defeat, but Bumrah’s consistent impact was undeniable.

The series also saw Bumrah achieve key milestones, including his 200th Test wicket, making him the fourth-fastest player to reach the mark in terms of balls bowled. He became the first bowler in Test history to achieve the feat with an average below 20.

Bumrah’s contributions earned him the Player of the Series award and reaffirmed his status as one of the best bowlers in the world. His game-changing performances were pivotal during a challenging tour for India, making him a deserving recipient of the ICC Men’s Player of the Month title.