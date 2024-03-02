In a bid to enhance his performance and secure a spot in the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, Indian javelin thrower Manu DP is set to embark on a rigorous 32-day training camp at the North West University High Performance Centre in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Manu DP, renowned for clinching a silver medal at the Asian Athletics Championships and securing a commendable sixth position at the World Championships last year, has been training diligently at the Army Sports Institute (ASI) in Pune. His decision to train in Potchefstroom was met with approval from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports’ Mission Olympic Cell (MOC).

During his stay in Potchefstroom, Manu DP will not only focus on intensive training but will also test his mettle in various local athletics events, gearing up for the forthcoming season and aiming to meet the men’s javelin throw qualifying standards for the prestigious Summer Games, set at 85.50m. So far, only two Indians, Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena, have managed to surpass this mark.

Speaking of Neeraj Chopra, the Olympic champion's proposal to train at the same location where Manu DP will undergo his training was previously approved by the MOC under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). However, Chopra has opted to kick off his season with a 79-day training stint at the Gloria Sports Arena in Turkey before the Olympics.

Meanwhile, in a move to support other athletes, the MOC has also sanctioned financial assistance for Indian shooter Esha Singh’s ammunition testing and grip-making at Italy’s Pardini Factory. Esha Singh, along with her coach, will travel to Tuscany, Italy, for this purpose.

Additionally, the MOC has greenlit proposals for new javelins for para-athletes Navdeep Singh and Pushpendra Singh, furthering its commitment to bolstering India’s presence and performance in various sporting arenas.