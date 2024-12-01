Former secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah on December 1 took charge as the Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC), marking a new chapter in global cricket administration.

The former BCCI secretary succeeds Greg Barclay, who has held the position since November 2020.

In his inaugural statement as ICC Chair, Jay Shah outlined his vision, focusing on leveraging cricket's inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games as a transformational opportunity and prioritising the growth of the women's game.

"I am honoured to take on the role of ICC Chair and grateful for the support and trust of the ICC Directors and Member Boards," Shah said.

He further added, "This is an exciting time for the sport as we prepare for the LA28 Olympic Games and work to make cricket more inclusive and engaging for fans worldwide. We are at a critical juncture with the coexistence of multiple formats and the need to accelerate the growth of the women's game. Cricket holds immense potential globally, and I look forward to working closely with the ICC team and Member countries to seize these opportunities and take the sport to new heights."

Shah's journey began in 2009 with the Gujarat Cricket Association, where he played a pivotal role in the development of the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

In 2019, Shah became the youngest-ever Honorary Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), a position he held until stepping down to assume the ICC role. Shah also served as President of the Asian Cricket Council and chaired the ICC's Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee, demonstrating his capability in steering major cricketing organisations.

Shah expressed gratitude to outgoing ICC Chair Greg Barclay, recognizing his contributions over the past four years. "I would like to thank Greg Barclay for his leadership in the role for the past four years and the milestones achieved during that period," Shah said.