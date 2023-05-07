Indian weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga won a silver medal in snatch but failed to lift the weight in any of his three clean and jerk attempts at the Asian Championships in Jinju, Korea on May 6.

In his first tournament since the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Jeremy was the only one in the 12-lifter field who did not finish his event.

The 20-year-old, hailing from Mizoram, won a silver medal in the snatch event with a personal best-equalling lift of 141 kg in the non-Olympic 67 kg weight class.

However, he failed to lift 165kg in his first two clean-and-jerk attempts.

Last year in August, Jeremy brought glory for India in the Commonwealth Games 2022 by winning a Gold medal in the men's 67kg weightlifting will reach Aizawl, Mizoram.

When he returned to Mizoram, the state government formally received him at Lengpui Airport, following, and a special function was organized at the airport.

He toured the city after the welcoming ceremony to interact with fans and well-wishers.

A special organizing committee formed under the chairmanship of Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Pu Robert Romawia Royte is all set to receive Jeremy.

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