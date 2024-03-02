Top-seed Jessica Pegula continues her impressive run at the 2024 San Diego Open, securing her spot in the semi-finals after a hard-fought victory over Anna Blinkova. Pegula, determined to make her mark in the tournament, displayed resilience and skill on the court, overcoming a spirited challenge from Blinkova to clinch a 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 win.

In a match marked by fluctuating momentum, Pegula showcased her firepower with 24 winners but also grappled with 17 unforced errors, particularly in the second set. Despite the setback, Pegula managed to regroup and assert her dominance in the decisive third set, securing a commanding lead and ultimately sealing the victory in an hour and 33 minutes. With this win, Pegula extends her undefeated record against Blinkova to 3-0.

Having withdrawn from previous tournaments due to a neck injury, Pegula's return to competitive action at the San Diego Open has been met with anticipation. The 30-year-old, boasting four titles on the Hologic WTA Tour, is eager to capitalize on her current form and secure her first final appearance of the season.

Reflecting on her victory, Pegula acknowledged Blinkova's tenacity on the court, emphasizing the challenge posed by her opponent's strategic adaptability. Despite facing moments of frustration, Pegula remained composed and focused, ultimately executing her game plan to emerge victorious.

Pegula's next challenge awaits in the form of Marta Kostyuk, a formidable opponent who showcased her prowess by defeating fourth-seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in a thrilling quarter-final clash. With both players vying for a spot in the final, anticipation mounts for an electrifying showdown on the courts of the San Diego Open.