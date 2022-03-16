Indian women’s cricket team pacer, Jhulan Goswami, became the first cricketer in the world to take 250 wickets in women’s ODI cricket.

Jhulan, reached the landmark in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2022 match against England. Earlier, Goswami had become the first cricketer to take 40 wickets in Women’s World Cups.

GOAT Indian pacer, Jhulan Goswami, achieved a huge milestone on Wednesday as she bagged her 250th ODI wicket in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match against England. Jhulan reached the milestone with the wicket of Tammy Beaumont.

Jhulan Goswami, a pacer for the Indian women's cricket team, became the first woman to take 250 wickets in one-day international cricket.

In the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2022 match against England, Jhulan achieved Goswami had already made history by being the first woman to capture 40 wickets in a Women's World Cup.

Jhulan Goswami, the GOAT Indian bowler, reached a major milestone on Wednesday when she took her 250th ODI wicket in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match against England.

With Tammy Beaumont's wicket, Jhulan has reached a significant milestone.

Jhulan stands heads and shoulders above the rest in the 50-over format. Second on the list is Australia’s Cathryn Fitzpatrick who has 180 scalps to her name.

West Indies’ Anisa Mohammed is also tied at second spot with 180 wickets.

South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail and England’s Katherine Brunt are next with 168 and 164 dismissals to their name respectively.

Earlier, Jhulan Goswami had created history in women’s cricket by becoming the first cricketer ever to take 40 wickets in Women’s World Cups alone, going past Australia’s Lyn Fullston.

A number of international women’s cricket stars had lauded Goswami for her contribution to the sport.

“I think not just myself, but our entire team have a tremendous level of respect for Jhulan.

You know, what she’s done for the game, not just for the Indian team, the whole of women’s cricket globally is just unbelievable.

I certainly admire her longevity as well, and just how successful she’s been over such a long period of time. She’s such a talisman for the Indian team.

She’s an absolute bedrock of that new ball. And it’s been really, really tricky to get away,” Perry had said when asked about her views on the Indian legend.