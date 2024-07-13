Former Indian pace bowling star Jhulan Goswami has been appointed as a team mentor for the Trinbago Knight Riders in the upcoming Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL). This marks Goswami's first involvement with an overseas T20 league since her retirement from all forms of cricket in 2022.

Goswami, India's leading wicket-taker in women's internationals, expressed her excitement about joining the Knight Riders franchise. She praised the organisation's success in India and globally, thanking the management for the opportunity.

The 41-year-old is currently serving as a bowling coach and mentor for Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League (WPL). Her appointment with TKR came after discussions with Venky Mysore, CEO of the Knight Riders group, and team co-owner Shah Rukh Khan.

TKR's squad boasts an impressive lineup, including captain Deandra Dottin, Indian stars Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey, and Australian players Meg Lanning and Jess Jonassen. Mysore expressed confidence that Goswami's mentorship would elevate the team's performance and provide valuable learning opportunities for younger players.

The WCPL is set to run from August 21 to 29, featuring three teams: TKR, defending champions Barbados Royals, and Guyana Amazon Warriors. Seven matches will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.