India pacer Renuka Singh Thakur has been ruled out of the three-match women's ODI series against Zimbabwe, with uncapped Jintimani Kalita named as her replacement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on October 22.

“Renuka is still building up the bowling volume required for the 50-over format at the BCCI Centre of Excellence,” the BCCI said in a statement.

Kalita, who was part of India's recently concluded T20I series in Raipur, has travelled with the team for the ODI assignment.

The opening match of the three-match series is scheduled to be played on Friday.

The updated squad will be led by Smriti Mandhana, with Deepti Sharma named vice-captain. The squad also includes Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal and Richa Ghosh.

India's updated ODI squad

Smriti Mandhana (captain), Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma (vice-captain), Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Yastika Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Vaishnavi Sharma, Nandni Sharma, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare and Jintimani Kalita.