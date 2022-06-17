The Junior (U-17) Women’s National Football Championship (NFC) is all set to kick off on June 18, 2022, in five venues from June 18 to July 4, 2022, in Guwahati, Assam.

The tournament will be held in five venues – Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Sai New Field- Paltan Bazer, Nehru Stadium, Lnipe- Sonapur, and Dimakuchi Stadium in Guwahati.

There are 34 teams, divided into eight groups, with the teams in each group set to play against each other for the qualifying stage. The winners of qualifying matches will play the semi-finals, with the two winners from the last four proceeding to the final.