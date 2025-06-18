Kangana Ranaut has been appointed as the brand ambassador for the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, set to be held in New Delhi. The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) confirmed the announcement, calling it a major step in boosting visibility and support for para-sports in the country.

The event, scheduled from September 27 to October 5, 2025, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, will host over 1,000 athletes from more than 100 countries, making it the largest para-sporting event ever held in India.

The PCI expressed confidence that Ranaut’s public presence and reach will help elevate the profile of Indian para-athletes and broaden public engagement. Devendra Jhajharia, PCI President and double Paralympic gold medallist, said, “We are thrilled to have Kangana Ji on board. Her passion, influence, and commitment to India's athletes make her a perfect ambassador for the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships.”

Ranaut, who is also active in politics, said she was honoured to take on the role. “India’s para athletes are rewriting what is possible every single day. I am deeply honoured to support them and help raise awareness about their incredible achievements,” she said. “Para sport is not just about competition — it is about courage, and I am proud to stand behind our champions.”

As brand ambassador, Ranaut will support outreach and advocacy for para-athletics, promote themes of resilience and inclusion, and participate in campaigns in the lead-up to the championship.

This will be the 12th edition of the World Para Athletics Championships, and the first time India is hosting it. PCI hopes Ranaut’s involvement will help inspire more youth to pursue para-sports and create a lasting impact on attitudes toward disability and inclusion in Indian athletics.