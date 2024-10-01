As Bangladesh tasted defeat in the second Test against India in Kanpur, Yashasvi Jaiswal hit another fifty dominating the match.

The era of Gautam Gambhir began with a 2–0 series win as India bagged the 95-run target in the post-lunch session to secure a 7-wicket win over the visitors.

Bangladesh entered the series after a historic 2-0 win in Pakistan. Rohit Sharma's team defied the weather conditions and solidified their pole position in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with an eye on a third successive Test Championship final.

On Day 4, India played brilliantly against Bangladesh amid rainfall conditions, unleashing a T20-style batting assault to gain a commanding 52-run first-innings lead.

India managed to bowl Bangladesh out for 233 in their first innings, courtesy of Mominul Haque’s unbeaten 107. In response, India went on a record-breaking rampage with Yashasvi Jaiswal setting the tone with a quick-fire 72 off 51 balls, smashing boundaries at will.

Skipper Rohit Sharma followed with a 23 off just 11 balls, which included two massive sixes—one landing on the stadium roof.

India declared their second innings at 285/9, leaving Bangladesh with a mountain to climb. At stumps, Bangladesh were already struggling at 26/2, with Ravichandran Ashwin picking up two quick wickets. The visitors still trail India by 26 runs and face an uphill battle on the final day.

While Jaiswal’s fireworks stole the show, India’s intent was backed by solid performances from Shubhman Gill (39), Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul, who added a swift 87-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Kohli, in the process, became only the fourth player to surpass 27,000 international runs across formats, joining the elite company of legends.