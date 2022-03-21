A sitting gallery collapsed during a football match, at Poongode, in the Malappuram district of Kerala. Almost 200 spectators were injured with at least five of them in critical condition.

The sitting gallery collapsed during a match of the All-India Sevens Football Tournament, the temporary sitting gallery was set up at the LP school pitch in Poongode, Kerala’s Malappuram.

The injured have been sent to the Manjeri Medical College Hospital for treatment.

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The gallery is thought to have fallen because it was crammed with more people than it could hold. About 3000 people were crammed in the collapse.

The incident occurred just before the contest began. It occurred at 9 p.m. on Saturday, during the event’s final match between United FC Nellikuthu and Royal Travels FC Kozhikode.