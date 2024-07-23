The Khelo India program, a key initiative aimed at nurturing grassroots sports talent, has received the largest allocation in the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday. The program's allocation of Rs 900 crore from the sports ministry's total budget of Rs 3,442.32 crore marks a Rs 20 crore increase from the revised allocation of Rs 880 crore for the previous financial year.

This significant boost comes as the Olympic cycle approaches its conclusion in Paris this August, with the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games on the horizon in the next two years. The overall budget for the Sports Ministry has seen a modest rise of Rs 45.36 crore, up from Rs 3,396.96 crore allocated previously.

The Khelo India initiative, launched in 2018, continues to expand with new events and facilities. It introduced the Khelo India University Games in 2020, followed by the Khelo India Winter Games and the Khelo India Para Games in subsequent years. The government has also established Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCE) to support promising athletes nationwide.

The allocation for National Sports Federations (NSFs) has risen by Rs 15 crore to Rs 340 crore, while the Sports Authority of India’s budget has increased by Rs 26.83 crore to Rs 822.60 crore.

Additionally, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) have received slight budget increments, reflecting a continued focus on maintaining the integrity of sports.