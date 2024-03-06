Medal winners in all Khelo India competitions will now be eligible for government jobs, sports minister Anurag Thakur announced on Wednesday. Thakur highlighted that this move aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of fostering a robust sports ecosystem nurturing talent at the grassroots level, and transforming sports into a lucrative and viable career option.

Thakur revealed that the department of personnel and training, in collaboration with the sports ministry, has made progressive revisions to the eligibility criteria for sportspersons seeking government jobs. The groundbreaking step extends eligibility to medal winners from various Khelo India Games, including Youth, University, Para and Winter Games.

Notably, the revised rules also clearly define games and events, ensuring inclusivity across various sports. Thakur shared this significant development on X, emphasizing that these changes represent a substantial stride in supporting athletes and contributing to the nation's goal of becoming a sporting superpower.

The Khelo India Games were inaugurated in 2018 as part of the Modi government's initiative to revitalize the sports culture at the grassroots level. This latest move aims to further incentivize and recognize the achievements of athletes participating in Khelo India competitions by opening up government job opportunities for medal winners.