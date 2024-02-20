The first good news from the 4th Khelo India University Games, that being held in Guwahati, came to the camp in Assam today. Assam's talented woman swimmer Uttara Gogoi bagged a bronze medal today to bring the first success to an athlete from Assam.

Uttara represented Chandigarh University and won a bronze medal in women's 50 meter waterfly category in the competition held at the Dr Zakir Hussain Aquatic Complex of Sarusajai Sports Project. Uttara finished third in a time of 29.81 seconds.

It is to be noted that this is the fifth medal for Uttara's career at the Khelo India University Games. Earlier in the third Khelo India University Games held in Uttar Pradesh last year, Uttara had performed brilliantly and won a total of four medals.

Uttara, who represented Delhi University last year, won silver medals in the women's 50m, 100m and 200m waterfly and also won a bronze medal in the 200m freestyle relay category. Last year Uttara won a silver medal in women's 50m waterfly with a timing of 29.62 seconds while winning a silver medal in 100m waterfly.

On the other hand, Uttara achieved another feat in the 200m waterfly with two minutes 31.82 seconds. In addition, the Delhi University women's relay team represented by Uttara won bronze in free style. The time was nine minutes 46.78 seconds.

Reacting to winning the medal today, Uttara said, "Though I have got a medal I am not happy with my performance. I tried to improve the time but it did not happen. Tomorrow I will be participating in the 100m and 200m waterfly. This time I will try to perform better."