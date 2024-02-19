The Khelo India University Games (KIUG) today kicked off at a glittering ceremony at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati.

The inauguration of the 11-day long mega sporting event took place in the presence of Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. Assam Chief Minsiter Himanta Biswa Sarma and other dignitaries were also present at the event.

The event was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who also left a video message congratulating the Assam government and the people of the state for holding this mega sporting event.

The event highlighted performances by cultural troupes from the Assam as well as the rest of the Northeastern state while highlighting the rich cultural tapestry of the region.

The star performance of the evening was by popular singer Angaraag Mahanta alias Papon who belted out some of his most popular numbers for the delight of the audiences.

A total of 16 sporting disciplines are being held in Guwahati of the total 20 sporting disciplines and the rests 4 disciplines at other North Eastern states. The event is being organised at 18 venues in 7 cities during 11 days duration where around 4,500 athletes are participating in 20 sporting disciplines.

The participants will vie for a total of 262 gold, 263 silver and 297 bronze medals, with competitions scheduled to be held in Guwahati and six cities in the Northeast. Guwahati will host 16 disciplines including athletics, rugby, basketball, volleyball, swimming, badminton, hockey, fencing, kabaddi, women's football, tennis, mallakhamb, judo and table tennis.

Over 215 universities are participating in this mega university event. The mega sp[orting event will conclude on February 29.