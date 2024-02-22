In a significant move towards promoting women's health and hygiene, the organizers of the Khelo India University Games, Ashtalakshmi, have taken a proactive step by installing sanitary napkin vending machines and eco-friendly incinerators at the stadiums. This initiative aims to enhance accessibility to menstrual hygiene products and raise awareness about the importance of menstrual hygiene among athletes, coaches, support staff, and technical officials participating in the games.

The vending machines, strategically placed in female washrooms across the stadiums, offer clear instructions for usage in three languages - Assamese, English, and Hindi, ensuring convenience for all users. Minister of Sports & Youth Welfare of Assam, Nandita Gorlosa, emphasized that these arrangements will be permanent fixtures at the stadium, with plans for expansion to other sports complexes to extend the reach of menstrual hygiene awareness at grassroots levels in sports.

Echoing this sentiment, Smt. Nandita Gorlosa affirmed, "It (sanitary pads from vending machine) will be a permanent arrangement across the stadiums even after the completion of the Khelo India University Games. Yes, it will be there across other sports complexes as well."

Complementing the initiative, eco-friendly incinerators have been installed for the safe disposal of used pads, addressing concerns about environmental sustainability and hygiene maintenance in the stadiums.

Beyond infrastructure, the organizers are set to conduct workshops led by leading gynaecologists to foster awareness and normalize conversations around menstruation among volunteers and athletes. These workshops align with the broader objective of empowering women athletes to prioritize their health and well-being.

In a concerted effort to ensure the safety of women athletes, coaches, support staff, and technical officials, a dedicated committee comprising four female ACS officers has been established. This committee stands ready to address any women-related issues or grievances, underscoring the commitment to creating a safe and inclusive environment for all participants.