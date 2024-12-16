The first-ever Kho Kho World Cup is set to take place in New Delhi from January 13 to 19, 2025, with 41 teams from six continents vying for the title. Matches will be held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium and Noida Indoor Stadium, according to a press release from the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI).

KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal announced that the tournament will follow a league-cum-knockout format, featuring 21 men's teams and 20 women's teams. A total of 24 countries have confirmed their participation, marking a historic step in the global promotion of Kho Kho.

Asia leads the entries with 10 nations, including India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Iran, and South Korea fielding both men’s and women’s teams, while Indonesia will send only a women’s team. Europe will see England, Germany, Netherlands, and Poland competing in both categories. Oceania’s representation includes Australia fielding two teams, while New Zealand enters only in the women’s category.

South America brings Argentina, Brazil, and Peru, with the latter competing in both sections. Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and Uganda represent Africa, with varied team compositions. The United States is the sole participant from North America, sending a men’s team.

The week-long event will host 615 players and 125 support staff, with each team comprising 15 players, a coach, and technical officials. All participating teams will arrive in New Delhi by January 11, with Sri Lanka arriving a day earlier. The host nation will provide accommodation, meals, and transport for the players and officials.

This inaugural edition aims to showcase Kho Kho on a global platform, promoting the traditional Indian sport to new audiences. With the world’s best teams set to compete, the championship is poised to be a major milestone in the sport’s history.