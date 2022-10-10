Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on October 10 nominated Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Olympic Medallist PV Sindhu, and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar to show their support for the Indian women's U17 football team.

The development comes after the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur launched the ''Kick Off The Dream campaign'' on October 9 to offer support for the Indian women's U17 football squad, who will compete in the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup beginning, on October 11th.

Notably, this is India's first time hosting this event.

“Thank you @ianuragthakur ji for the support to Indian women's team for the FIFA U-17 World Cup! I nominate @NBirenSingh Ji CM of Manipur & Ex-Footballer, Olympic Medalist @Pvsindhu1 & superfit @akshaykumar to join the campaign #KickOffTheDream & support our female footballers”, Rijiju tweeted.

Thank you @ianuragthakur ji for the support to Indian women's team for the FIFA U-17 World Cup!



I nominate @NBirenSingh Ji CM of Manipur & Ex-Footballer, Olympic Medalist @Pvsindhu1 & superfit @akshaykumar to join the campaign #KickOffTheDream & support our female footballers https://t.co/SmQriYVptD pic.twitter.com/IFuHj9oWXw — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 10, 2022

Happy to be a part of the #KickOffTheDream campaign to support the Indian Women’s team in the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Thanks Shri @KirenRijiju ji for nominating me. I nominate @gouramangi19, @BembemOinam, and @chetrisunil11 to join the campaign & support our girls in this tournament, Biren Singh in wrote in his Twitter post.

Happy to be a part of the #KickOffTheDream campaign to support the Indian Women’s team in the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Thanks Sh @KirenRijiju ji for nominating me.



I nominate @gouramangi19, @BembemOinam and @chetrisunil11 to join the campaign & support our girls in this tournament. https://t.co/i80Gt9XPNK pic.twitter.com/50IIl8ybbW — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) October 10, 2022

Anurag Singh Thakur also encouraged all Indians to attend the matches in stadiums in Goa, Mumbai, and Bhuwaneshwar and wants them to express their support by posting interesting videos of football players.