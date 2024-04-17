In a high-octane clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2024 season, Kolkata's captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their last-ball thriller at Eden Gardens on Tuesday. This penalty marks the team's first over-rate offence of the current IPL season.

The decision to impose the fine on Iyer was confirmed by the IPL organisers, who stated, "As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Iyer was fined Rs 12 lakhs."

The match between KKR and RR concluded well past the scheduled finish time, ending around 11:35 pm. The humid conditions in Kolkata on Tuesday evening added to the challenge, with both teams taking their time due to the thrilling nature of RR's chase. Jos Buttler's remarkable century, battling through cramps, played a pivotal role in RR's historic chase, equaling the highest-successful chase record in IPL history by gunning down 224 runs.

Despite Sunil Narine's exceptional performance, including a maiden IPL hundred and impressive bowling figures, KKR fell short in the match, missing out on an opportunity to lead the IPL 2024 points table.

The IPL regulations stipulate a minimum over-rate of 14 overs per hour in matches, excluding the time taken by time-outs. For uninterrupted matches, the 20th over should conclude within 90 minutes from the start of the innings. In cases of delayed or interrupted matches with fewer than 20 overs, the maximum time of 90 minutes is reduced proportionally based on the number of overs.

Earlier in the month, Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant was fined Rs 24 lakh for two consecutive over-rate offences, with the rest of his teammates also facing a 25 percent match fee deduction. Pant now faces the risk of a one-match ban if he incurs a third over-rate offence in the ongoing IPL season, as per the league's regulations.