Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Ramandeep Singh has been found guilty of breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the 60th match. As a result, he has been fined 20 per cent of his match fees.

The incident involved a Level 1 offense under Article 2.20 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which pertains to conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game. Ramandeep admitted to the offense and accepted the sanction imposed by the Match Referee. According to the BCCI's statement, decisions regarding Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct by the Match Referee are final and binding.

Ramandeep has acknowledged his mistake and has taken responsibility for his actions by accepting the Match Referee's sanction.