Kohli, Rohit set for five ODIs as India confirm historic 12-match New Zealand tour

Indian cricket fans will get to watch Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in action across a five-match ODI series as India embark on a historic all-format tour of New Zealand later this year. The 12-match assignment, featuring five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests, will be the biggest international tour ever hosted by New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

New Zealand Cricket on Tuesday unveiled its home summer schedule, headlined by India's highly anticipated tour that runs from October 22 to December 1.

The series will begin with five T20Is before shifting to a five-match ODI leg, giving fans a rare opportunity to see Kohli and Rohit play an extended bilateral ODI series in New Zealand. The tour will conclude with two Test matches in Wellington and Christchurch.

India's return is significant as it marks their first Test tour of New Zealand since 2019. The Men in Blue last played a limited-overs series in the country in 2022.

The ODI series will be played across Auckland, Wellington, Hamilton and Mount Maunganui, while the Tests are scheduled for Wellington and Christchurch.

Following India's tour, New Zealand will host Sri Lanka for a full-fledged series comprising three ODIs, three T20Is and two Tests beginning on January 16.

Meanwhile, the White Ferns will host Bangladesh for a six-match white-ball series from December 10 to 23. The series, consisting of three T20Is and three ODIs, will be New Zealand Women's only home assignment of the summer.