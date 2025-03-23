Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli showcased his brillitant prowess at Kolkata's Eden Gardens in the IPL opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 22.

Virat Kohli, joined by his teammate Phil Salt hit marvellous centuries, leading RCB to an easy victory over defenders KKR.

Kohli (59 not out, 36b, 4x4, 3x6) and Salt (56, 31b, 9x4, 2x6) added 95 runs for the opening wicket in just 8.3 overs as RCB chased down KKR’s 174/8 in just 16.2 overs. They made 177 for three.

Ajinkya Rahane, who has transformed his T20 game, dazzled on his Kolkata Knight Riders captaincy debut with a 25-ball fifty, but it was Krunal's 3/29 that ensured that the defending champions fell well short of the 200-mark, managing a below-par 174/8.

During chase, Phil Salt, rubbing salt into his former franchise’s wounds, gave RCB an explosive start with a 31-ball 56 laced with nine fours and two sixes. His whirlwind knock, in a 95-run opening stand with Kohli, set the tone for the chase.

However, RCB bowlers led by left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya (3/29) staged a splendid comeback. Pacer Josh Hazlewood got two wickets.

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 174/8 in 20 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 56, Sunil Narine 44, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 30; Krunal Pandya 3/29) lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 177/3 in 16.2 overs (Phil Salt 56, Virat Kohli 59 not out, Rajat Patidar 34) by 7 wickets.