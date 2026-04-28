Kohli’s 9000 IPL runs headline as RCB bundle out DC for 75 and finish it in 6.3 overs

Virat Kohli became the first batter to cross the 9000-run mark in IPL history, reaching the milestone at his home ground in Delhi and finishing the chase with two successive sixes as Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Delhi Capitals on Monday.

RCB dominated the game from the start after opting to field. Josh Hazlewood led the attack with 4/12, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up 3/5 as DC were bowled out for just 75 in 16.3 overs. Abishek Porel made 30 and David Miller scored 19, but there was little resistance from the rest of the batting line-up.

The chase was completed without any trouble. Jacob Bethell made 20 off 10 balls, Devdutt Padikkal remained unbeaten on 34 off 13, and Kohli stayed till the end, sealing the result with back-to-back sixes as RCB chased down 76 in 6.3 overs.

The win takes RCB to six victories in eight matches and lifts them to 12 points, placing them second on the table. Delhi Capitals, with three wins, slipped to their fifth defeat and remain seventh.

Kohli now has 9,012 runs in 275 matches at an average of 40.05 and a strike rate of 133.05, with eight centuries and 66 fifties. He is also fourth in the Orange Cap race this season with 351 runs in eight innings at an average of 58.50 and a strike rate of 162.50, including three fifties.

Earlier this season, during his innings of 81 against Gujarat Titans on April 24, Kohli also crossed 800 fours in the IPL. In the same match, he became the first player to register 800 fours and 300 sixes for a single franchise, achieving the milestone with RCB.