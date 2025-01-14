The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has yet to receive confirmation from Virat Kohli regarding his participation in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. A source within the DDCA stated, “We have not received any official intimation from Virat Kohli on his availability for the Ranji season.”

This comes amid the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) enforcing a rule that requires players to provide a valid reason if they miss domestic matches during the home season. The reasons will be reviewed by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) or the respective state association.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, India's captain for Test and ODI formats, was seen attending a practice camp for Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy team at Wankhede Stadium earlier this week. While his participation in upcoming matches is still unconfirmed, this gesture reflects his intention to remain involved in first-class cricket.

The BCCI's push for greater accountability in domestic cricket participation follows India's recent 3-1 Test series loss in Australia. The aim is to ensure that national players stay match-ready by actively contributing to the domestic circuit.

Shubman Gill has confirmed his availability for Punjab’s upcoming Ranji Trophy fixture against Karnataka, starting on January 23 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Though Punjab's squad is yet to be announced, Gill’s return would be a boost for the team.

Gill, who faced a tough series in Australia, has been eager to regain form after recovering from a finger injury that kept him out of the first Test in Perth. With an average of 18.60 and a highest score of 31 in the series, his return to domestic cricket is viewed as crucial for both his individual form and Punjab's prospects.