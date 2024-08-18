Football fans united in protest outside Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday, forcing the abandonment of a highly anticipated match between arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Emami East Bengal FC. The demonstration was sparked by the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The incident, which has shocked the nation, led to widespread protests across the city. Authorities cited security concerns as the reason for cancelling the Durand Cup quarter-final match, traditionally one of Indian football's most fiercely contested derbies.

"Before Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, we are Indians. Atrocity has happened against an Indian woman," said one protester, highlighting the gravity of the situation that brought rival fan groups together.

Police detained several demonstrators near the stadium, leading to accusations of heavy-handedness. "We were protesting peacefully here. But the police started a lathi charge," claimed a supporter.

The sudden police presence raised questions among protesters, who pointed out the apparent contradiction with earlier statements about insufficient security for the match. "Where did such a lot of police force come from? You had said there is no police force and will not be able to give police protection," one fan questioned.

As a result of the ongoing unrest, organisers decided to relocate the second Durand Cup quarter-final from Kolkata to Shillong. This move underscores the significant impact the protests have had on the sporting calendar.

The unity displayed by supporters of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, setting aside their fierce rivalry, demonstrates the depth of public outrage over the alleged crime. "This is not a fight of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. This is all of India's fight," emphasised another protester, encapsulating the sentiment driving the demonstrations.