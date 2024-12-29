India’s chess prowess soared to new heights as Grandmaster Koneru Humpy secured her second World Rapid Chess Championship title on Sunday, December 29. In a gripping finale, Humpy defeated Indonesia’s Irene Sukandar, joining China’s Ju Wenjun as the only players to win multiple world titles in this format. Humpy’s first victory in the championship came in 2019 in Georgia.



Expressing her delight, Humpy said, “I’m very excited and happy. I expected a tough tie-break, but when I finished the game, the arbitrator informed me of my victory—it was a tense moment.” Starting with the black pieces, Humpy amassed 8.5 points from 11 rounds, sealing her place at the top.



Humpy’s achievement crowns an exceptional year for Indian chess, following D Gukesh’s historic victory over China’s Ding Liren in the Classical World Chess Championship held in Singapore. The 37-year-old Humpy, a veteran in rapid formats, previously won bronze in the 2012 Moscow Rapid Chess Championship and silver in 2023 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.



Reflecting on her journey, Humpy remarked, “This win was unexpected, as I’ve had a difficult year with poor tournament performances. It’s a pleasant surprise.” She attributed her success to her family’s unwavering support. “My husband and parents have been my pillars of strength. They care for my daughter when I travel. Achieving this at 37 is no small feat; staying motivated and sharp at this stage is challenging, but I’m thrilled I made it.”



In the men’s category, 18-year-old Russian prodigy Volodar Murzin clinched the title, becoming the second-youngest to win after Nodirbek Abdusattorov’s victory at age 17 in 2021.

Final Standings: Women’s Category

Koneru Humpy (8.5 points)

2-7. Wenjun Ju (China), Kateryna Lagno (FID), Zhongyi Tan (China), D Harika (India), Alexandra Kosteniuk (Switzerland), Afruja Khadamova (Uzbekistan) – 8 points each.

Indian results: Divya Deshmukh (7 points), Padmini Rout (6.5), R Vaishali (5.5), Vantika Agarwal, Priyanka Nuttaki, Sahiti Varshini (5 each).

Final Standings: Men’s Category

Volodar Murzin (FID, 10 points)

2-3. Alexander Grishchuk, Ian Nepomniachtchi (Both FID, 9.5 points each).

Indian results: Arjun Erigaisi (9 points), R Praggnanandhaa (8.5), Aravindh Chithambaram (8), V Pranav (7.5), Raunak Saadhwani (7), V Karthik (7), Sandipan Chanda, Harsha Bharthakoti (6.5 each), Diptayan Ghosh (6).