As the stage is set for the fifth and final Test match between India and England in Dharamsala, former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar has hinted at some bold choices for Team India's playing XI. With speedster Jasprit Bumrah's return looming large, alongside veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's landmark 100th Test appearance, anticipation is high for the final showdown of the series.

Bangar's predictions indicate a shakeup in the Indian lineup, with the exclusion of spinner Kuldeep Yadav and the inclusion of the promising young batsman Devdutt Padikkal. This move underscores India's intent to keep the English side on their toes, adding a fresh dimension to their batting lineup.

The return of Jasprit Bumrah is expected to bolster India's pace attack, providing the much-needed firepower against a resilient English batting unit. Meanwhile, Ashwin's impending milestone adds to the significance of the match, as he gears up to etch his name in the annals of cricket history.

Notably, under the guidance of Rahul Dravid, India has shown a willingness to provide opportunities to emerging talent, with several debutants making their mark in the ongoing series. Bangar's suggestion of another debutant hints at the depth of talent in Indian cricket, as the team continues to groom the next generation of stars.