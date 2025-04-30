An unusual post-match incident between India teammates Kuldeep Yadav and Rinku Singh drew widespread attention after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 14 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, April 30.

Following the high-stakes Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter, Delhi Capitals' spinner Kuldeep Yadav was seen in a playful exchange with KKR's Rinku Singh, where he slapped the batter twice on the face. The gesture, though seemingly in jest, left Rinku momentarily puzzled, while their cheerful camaraderie suggested no hard feelings between the two close friends.

The lighthearted moment quickly went viral across social media platforms, with fans expressing confusion and amusement over the double slap incident. Videos capturing Rinku's surprised reaction sparked memes and discussions online, adding an off-field twist to the thrilling contest.

On the field, Rinku Singh made a notable contribution with a 25-ball 36-run knock, providing KKR vital runs in their must-win fixture. Though Rinku has struggled with form in recent outings, the batter showed signs of a turnaround, possibly influenced by mentor Abhishek Nayar's presence in the squad. His innings ended in the 18th over when he fell to DC's leg-spinner Vipraj Nigam.

KKR's victory, powered by a collective batting effort and a decisive bowling spell from Sunil Narine, kept their playoff hopes alive. Narine's double strike in the 14th over dismissing Axar Patel and Tristan Stubbs halted Delhi's momentum during the chase of 204 runs, eventually sealing the match for Kolkata.