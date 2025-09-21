Laitkor SC storms past Na Rympei in Meghalaya Women's State League opener

Laitkor SC began the inaugural Meghalaya Women's State League 2025 with a commanding 6-2 victory over Na Rympei Football Academy at SSA Stadium, First Ground, Polo, Shillong on September 20.

Iaraplang Nongrum starred for Laitkor, scoring a hat-trick in the 16th, 29th, and 53rd minutes. Her teammates Inrila-i-dor Khongthaw (48', 72') and Darishisha Kharlyngdoh (90'+4) also found the net. Na Rympei’s goals came from Pynhun Shulet in the 28th and 90th minutes.

The tournament, launched by the Meghalaya Football Association, was formally inaugurated by the Honourable Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Wailadmiki Shylla, alongside MFA President Hamletson Dohling and General Secretary Sunesh Syiem. Both officials highlighted Meghalaya’s growing presence in national football, praising the Indian U-20 Women’s team’s recent qualification for the AFC Asian Cup and expressing hope that more state players, including Ribansi Jamu, will wear the national jersey.

Shylla underscored the government’s commitment to improving sports infrastructure and providing financial support for athletes through scholarships and awards. Dohling added that the MFA has implemented formal cash rewards for players representing India across age groups.

The MWSL aims to nurture women’s football in Meghalaya, giving players competitive opportunities and visibility. Thirteen teams from eight district associations are competing in the inaugural edition, with expectations of expansion in the future.

The opening match saw an evenly contested first half, with Laitkor pulling ahead after the break. Na Rympei, winners of the Ri-Bhoi District Sports Association Women’s League, showed promise through players like Pynhun Shulet, captain Tracy Rympei, and Iawanlang Nongbet. However, Laitkor, last year’s Shillong Sports Association Women’s League champions, showcased cohesion and tactical discipline.

Na Rympei made a goalkeeper change at halftime, bringing in Mihban Mashli, but Laitkor’s attacking momentum continued. Inrila-i-dor’s header and Iaraplang’s third goal quickly put the visitors further ahead. Despite Pynhun’s second strike for Na Rympei, Laitkor sealed the win with Darishisha’s stoppage-time free-kick.

The next fixture in Group C will see Diengshynrum SC host Chirupheiwi Nongkynrih FC in Khliehriat on September 25 at 2 pm. With only two teams in the group, they will face each other home and away, with the top team advancing to the quarterfinals.