Indian badminton sensation Lakshya Sen emerged victorious at the Canada Open 2023, defeating Li Shi Feng in the final held in Calgary on July 9. Sen's straight-set triumph of 21-18, 22-20 marked a remarkable comeback as he saved four game points in the second set, ultimately sealing the game and the championship.

Ranked 19th in the world, Lakshya Sen showcased his prowess from the very beginning, taking an early lead in the opening game and maintaining his advantage throughout. Despite Feng's spirited effort to make a comeback in the second game, it proved insufficient to overturn Sen's dominance. This victory not only adds another feather to Sen's cap but also marks his second Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour title, following his triumph at the Indian Open in early 2022.

Sen's journey to this remarkable victory has not been without challenges. The former world number 6 underwent nose surgery to correct a deviated septum after the World Championships last August, requiring significant time for recovery and rehabilitation. After a lengthy hiatus, Sen made his comeback, reaching the semifinals of the Thailand Open, showcasing glimpses of his potential.

Earlier in the tournament, Indian star PV Sindhu, a double Olympic medallist, faced a tough challenge in her women's singles semifinal. She succumbed to world number 1 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, losing 14-21, 15-21. While Sindhu couldn't produce her best performance on this occasion, her achievements and reputation in the sport continue to shine brightly.