Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen's quest for Olympic glory hit a roadblock today as he was narrowly defeated by reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the men's singles semifinals at the Paris Olympics 2024. The match was a dramatic and intense affair, showcasing the high caliber of both players.

Sen, who had been in impressive form throughout the tournament, fell short in a gripping contest that saw Axelsen stage a remarkable comeback. The Danish shuttler, who was pushed to the limit, ultimately edged out Sen in a match that left fans on the edge of their seats. Despite Sen's valiant effort and strong performances, Axelsen's experience and tactical play proved decisive.

In his post-match comments, Axelsen praised Sen's performance, describing him as "an amazing player" and acknowledging the semi-final clash as his toughest match of the tournament. The defending champion expressed confidence that Sen will be a strong contender for gold in future Olympic Games.

Sen will now face a crucial match for the bronze medal, where he will look to cap off a commendable Olympic campaign with a podium finish. His journey in Paris has been a testament to his skill and determination, and the upcoming match will be a final opportunity to secure a medal for India.

Elsewhere at the Paris Games, Spain's Cristina Bucsa and Sara Sorribes Tormo secured the bronze medal in women's tennis doubles, while US star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Dutch athlete Femke Bol advanced smoothly to the next round of the women's 400m hurdles. In shooting, Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish Bhanwala performed well in the 25m rapid-fire pistol qualification.