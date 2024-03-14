Indian badminton sensation Lakshya Sen emerged victorious against the formidable World No. 6, Anders Antonsen, securing a spot in the quarter-finals of the All England Championships. Sen's electrifying performance at the Birmingham arena left fans cheering as he battled through a grueling match that lasted 80 minutes.

Facing a daunting challenge against his higher-ranked opponent, Sen showcased his skills on the court, ultimately triumphing over Antonsen with a thrilling scoreline of 24-22, 11-21, 21-14. The victory not only propelled Sen into the quarter-finals but also kept India's singles campaign alive in the prestigious tournament.

Throughout the match, Sen exhibited resilience and tactical brilliance, bouncing back from early setbacks to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. Despite trailing in the decider, the 18th-ranked shuttler displayed remarkable composure and tenacity, staging a remarkable comeback to seal the win in front of an electrified audience.

Sen's path to the quarter-finals was paved with determination and skill, as he overcame the challenges posed by both Antonsen and his previous opponent, Magnus Johannesen. With this impressive performance, Sen has firmly established himself as a force to be reckoned with on the international badminton stage.

Looking ahead, Sen is set to face off against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in what promises to be another thrilling encounter in the quarter-finals on Friday. As anticipation mounts for Sen's upcoming match.

Meanwhile, in earlier action at the All England Championships, India's PV Sindhu faced a tough defeat against reigning world champion An Se Young of Korea. Despite putting up a valiant fight, Sindhu was unable to overcome her opponent's dominance, marking her seventh consecutive loss to An Se Young in as many matches.