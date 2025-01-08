Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen, ranked 12th in the BWF, faced a tough defeat at the hands of Chinese Taipei's Chi Yu-Jen in the round of 32 at the Malaysia Open 2025. Sen, a semi-finalist at the Paris Olympics 2024, struggled throughout the match, losing 14-21, 7-21 in straight games. This marked their first encounter on the court.

Meanwhile, HS Prannoy, ranked 26th, made his return to competitive badminton following the Paris Olympics in a challenging clash against Canada's Brian Yang. Prannoy claimed the first game 21-12 before play was halted due to a leaky roof in the stadium. With a score of 6-3 in his favour, the match was paused for 25 minutes.

Once resumed, Yang fought back, taking an 11-9 lead in the second game before another disruption occurred. The match will resume Wednesday with the score at 21-12, 9-11.

Malvika Bansod and Priyanshu Rajawat will also begin their first-round matches on Wednesday. In women's doubles, Commonwealth Games bronze medalists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand defeated Thailand's Ornnicha Jongsathapornparn and Sukitta Suwachai 21-10, 21-10.

The sixth-seeded duo will face the world No. 4 pair of Zhang Shuxian and Jia Yifan in their next match.