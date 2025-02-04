The stage is set for the 25th Laureus World Sports Awards, returning to Madrid on April 21 for a landmark celebration of sporting excellence.

A quarter-century since its inaugural edition in Monaco, the event will not only recognise the best athletes of the past year but also highlight the impact of the Laureus Sport for Good movement, which operates in over 40 countries.

Madrid, a city with deep sporting roots, is hosting the prestigious event for the second consecutive year. The Spanish capital continues to rise as a global sports hub, boasting five La Liga clubs, the Madrid Open in tennis, and the final stage of cycling’s Vuelta a España.

It will soon add even more elite events to its calendar, including Spain’s first-ever regular-season NFL game and the return of Formula 1 in 2026 with a brand-new street circuit.

The Laureus Awards will bring together legendary athletes, current superstars, and high-profile sports fans in a unique spectacle. At the heart of it all is ‘The Laureus’ trophy, awarded in multiple categories and voted on by the 69 sporting icons of the Laureus World Sports Academy.

Beyond the glitz of the awards ceremony, Laureus will shine a spotlight on the social legacy of its 2024 event, working with the Community and City of Madrid to support youth-focused initiatives through sport.

Last year delivered unforgettable moments across the sporting world—from the NBA and Formula 1 to the Tour de France and the NFL. The pinnacle came at the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics, where new heroes emerged across disciplines. The Laureus Awards will honour these achievements, including the coveted Laureus Sport for Good Award, which recognizes those using sport to drive positive change in communities.

Laureus Academy Member and Real Madrid legend Raúl González expressed his excitement: “This year’s Awards mark not just a great year in sport, but 25 years of the Laureus Sport for Good movement. Every Academy Member is thrilled, and as a proud Madrileño, I can't wait to welcome the greatest athletes from past and present.”

Madrid’s leaders echoed the enthusiasm. Isabel Díaz Ayuso, President of the Community of Madrid, called it proof of the city’s growing global appeal, while Mayor José Luis Martínez-Almeida highlighted Madrid’s reputation for hosting world-class events.

Founded in 2000, inspired by Nelson Mandela’s belief in sport’s power to unite and change lives, Laureus Sport for Good has grown into a global force, supporting over 300 programs worldwide.

The Awards will be broadcast across Laureus’ digital platforms, ensuring fans around the world don’t miss a moment of the action.