Legendary Indian boxer Mary Kom, affectionately known as "Magnificent Mary," has announced her retirement from amateur boxing, a decision enforced by the age-limit rules set by the International Boxing Association (IBA).

As of January 25th, 2024, the date of her announcement, Mary Kom is 41 years old, surpassing the IBA's upper age limit for elite boxers, which is capped at 40 years.

Mary Kom's illustrious career spans over two decades, beginning with her first international appearance in 2001. Throughout her journey, she has faced numerous challenges, including societal and cultural norms that often discourage women from participating in sports, financial difficulties, and the lack of proper training facilities.

Despite these obstacles, she has achieved remarkable success, becoming the only female to win six times at the World Amateur Boxing Championship and earning a medal in each of the seven world championships she participated in.



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Her dedication and leadership qualities have shone both inside and outside the ring, inspiring many through her relentless pursuit of victory. Standing at 5′ 2″, Mary Kom has set new standards in amateur boxing without ever competing professionally. In 2015, she became the first amateur to surpass several professional athletes in India in earnings, endorsements, and awards, and she is also the first amateur athlete to win the prestigious Padma Bhushan.

Mary Kom's retirement announcement comes with a sense of unfulfilled desire, as she expressed her wish to continue competing for another five years. However, the rules do not permit her to do so. She had hoped for the Asian Games to be her swansong, but an ACL injury during the Commonwealth Games selection trials last year and subsequent surgery have made her path to recovery and competition challenging.

Despite her retirement from the ring, Mary Kom's legacy as a trailblazer in women's boxing remains intact. Her story of overcoming personal and professional hurdles to emerge victorious time and again will continue to inspire future generations of athletes.