After returning to Argentina with the World Cup, star footballer Lionel Messi, was inches away from being knocked off the back of an open-top bus.

Messi and four teammates, including Leandro Paredes and Angel Di Maria, were in the rear of the vehicle in Buenos Aires when it ran under an overhead electrical wire.

Atletico Madrid player Rodrigo De Paul discovered the cable with plenty of time to warn his teammates.

The incident occurred at 2 AM when Argentina fans partied into the night and welcomed their World Cup-winning squad home.

The cable knocks off one of the players' baseball caps in footage of the guys' near-miss. Messi, who was clutching the World Cup trophy at the moment, appeared to laugh it off.

¡CUIDADO CON LOS CABLES MUCHACHOS! Insólito momento en la llegada de los campeones del mundo a Argentina.



Se le voló la gorra a Leandro Paredes. pic.twitter.com/mUfGmOTQdU — ESPN Argentina (@ESPNArgentina) December 20, 2022

The commentator in the clip above says: "What a moment! Be careful, boys!"

Earlier on December 20, Messi shared a picture of him in bed with the World Cup trophy. Within an hour the post had gathered more than 15m likes.

Argentina's government has declared December 20 a national holiday so that supporters can participate in celebrations around the country.

The players are anticipated to carry the world cup trophy to the Obelisk monument in the heart of Buenos Aires, where massive crowds cheered triumphs throughout the tournament.

Argentina overwhelmed the world, and Lionel Messi sealed his greatness on a Super Sunday evening.

After 1986, when Diego Maradona gave Argentina its second World Cup title, his much-heralded successor Messi, literally, powdered and inspired Argentina to its first world crown in 34 years.

It needs mention here that Argentina beat former world champion France 4-2 on penalties.