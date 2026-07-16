Lionel Messi becomes first player with 10 World Cup knockout assists

Lionel Messi added another milestone to his remarkable international career after becoming the first player to register 10 assists in FIFA World Cup knockout matches, helping Argentina edge England 2-1 in a dramatic 2026 World Cup semi-final.

The Argentina captain also took his overall World Cup assist tally to 12 — the highest by any player since records began in 1966, according to Opta. No other footballer has recorded more than eight assists in the tournament during that period.

Messi reached the landmark with two decisive assists as Argentina overturned a one-goal deficit to seal a place in the final against Spain.

England broke the deadlock in the 55th minute when Anthony Gordon finished off Morgan Rogers' cross to give the Three Lions the advantage after a closely contested first half that produced few clear-cut opportunities.

Argentina's equaliser arrived in the 85th minute through a well-worked short-corner routine. Messi received the ball before laying it back to Enzo Fernandez on the edge of the penalty area. Fernandez took a touch and curled a superb effort beyond Jordan Pickford from outside the box to level the score.

Messi then produced the decisive moment in stoppage time. The 39-year-old beat Djed Spence on the right wing before delivering a cross over Pickford towards the far post, where an unmarked Lautaro Martinez headed into an empty net to complete Argentina's comeback.

The two assists earned Messi the Player of the Match award as Argentina secured a 2-1 victory and a place in Sunday's final.

Argentina will face Spain in the World Cup final on July 19 (local time), while England will take on France in the third-place playoff on Saturday.