The Argentina football team, featuring legendary Lionel Messi is likely to visit Kerala in 2025 for an international match after 14 years, Sports Minister V Abdurahiman announced on November 20.

During a press conference, the Kerala minister stated that the match would be held entirely under the supervision of the state government.

Expressing confidence in Kerala's ability to host the historic occasion, the minister said, "All the financial assistance for organising this high-profile football event will be provided by the merchants of the state."

Messi last played in India in 2011, when Argentina faced Venezuela in an international friendly match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata that ended in a goalless draw.

As a global football icon, Messi enjoys an immense fan following in India, a country traditionally dominated by cricket. Among his Indian admirers, Kerala stands out as a hotspot for Messi mania, where football has long been a beloved sport. Messi's move to Major League Soccer (MLS) in 2023, after his high-profile tenure at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), further broadened his appeal in North America.