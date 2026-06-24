Lionel Messi turns 39: Career defined by records, trophies and longevity

Lionel Messi celebrated his 39th birthday on June 24, adding another milestone to a career widely regarded as one of the greatest in football history.

Born in Rosario, Argentina, on June 24, 1987, Messi rose from the youth ranks of Newell's Old Boys to become the defining figure of a generation after joining Barcelona's famed La Masia academy. His senior debut for the Spanish club came in 2004, marking the beginning of a remarkable era.

Across 17 seasons with Barcelona, Messi established himself as the club's all-time leading scorer, netting 672 goals in 778 appearances. He won 10 La Liga titles, four UEFA Champions League crowns and numerous domestic and international honours, playing a key role in Barcelona's historic treble-winning campaigns under Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique.

A move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 brought further success, with Messi helping the French club secure two Ligue 1 titles before departing in 2023.

International glory, however, became the defining chapter of his career. After years of near misses, Messi guided Argentina to the 2021 Copa America title before lifting the FIFA World Cup in Qatar the following year. His seven-goal campaign earned him the Golden Ball award as the tournament's best player and completed the one major achievement that had eluded him.

Messi's individual accolades remain unmatched. The Argentine has won a record eight Ballon d'Or awards and multiple European Golden Shoes, reflecting nearly two decades of consistency at the highest level.

Since joining Inter Miami in Major League Soccer in 2023, the forward has continued to shape matches and attract global attention. He led the club to its first major trophy, the Leagues Cup, before adding further silverware in subsequent seasons.

Longevity has become another hallmark of Messi's career. Having featured in six FIFA World Cups, he stands among a select group of players to have appeared in six editions of the tournament.

Combined with his extensive collection of trophies, goals and individual honours, the achievement highlights a career that has transcended generations and cemented his place among football's most influential figures.