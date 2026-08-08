Lionel Messi's father, Jorge Messi, has died at the age of 68 after a prolonged battle with illness, according to reports from Argentina. He passed away on Friday at around 10 pm local time at a clinic in Rosario, Messi's hometown, where he was undergoing treatment for a chronic illness.

Messi's boyhood club, Newell's Old Boys, confirmed Jorge Messi's death in a statement issued on Saturday, August 8. An official statement from Lionel Messi and his family had not been issued at the time of writing.

"Club Atletico Newell's Old Boys bids farewell with deep sorrow and grief to Jorge Messi, who passed away at the age of 68 in the city of Rosario," the club said in its statement.

The club described Jorge as a devoted Newell's supporter and highlighted his role in Lionel Messi's rise from his early days in Rosario to the highest levels of world football.

"Jorge was the pillar and the person who supported with vision, rigor, and affection the career of the greatest player of all time alongside his wife, Celia Cuccittini," the statement said.

Newell's Old Boys also acknowledged Jorge's involvement in key stages of Messi's development, including his son's formative years at Malvinas and his eventual rise to international football prominence.

The club extended its condolences to Celia Cuccittini, Lionel Messi, his siblings Rodrigo, Matias and Maria Sol, and the rest of the family.

Jorge Messi's role in Lionel's career

Jorge Messi played a central role in managing and guiding Lionel's football career from its earliest stages. He was closely involved in major decisions surrounding his son's move from Argentina to Spain, which eventually saw the young Messi join Barcelona's youth system.

He later remained involved in the football superstar's career and played a role in negotiations surrounding Messi's moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami.

Jorge's health had come under public attention during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Reports about his illness emerged after Lionel Messi was visibly emotional during Argentina's match against Algeria, in which he scored a hat-trick.

Messi later confirmed that his emotions were linked to an off-field matter, prompting speculation about his father's health. His family subsequently denied reports circulating at the time that Jorge had died and said he was recovering steadily from his illness.

Jorge Messi was not publicly seen alongside the family during the 2026 World Cup, where Argentina finished runners-up to Spain.

His death marks the loss of a key figure who remained closely involved in Lionel Messi's personal and professional journey throughout the footballer's career.