Liverpool honours Diogo Jota, Andre Silva on first death anniversary with tribute and Anfield memorial

Liverpool marked the first anniversary of the deaths of former Portugal forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva on Thursday, paying tribute to their legacy while reaffirming its support for their family, friends and supporters.

Sharing a message on X, the Premier League club said the brothers' influence continues to be felt both within football and beyond, despite the profound loss suffered over the past year.

"Today, as every day, we remember Diogo Jota and Andre Silva, who tragically passed away one year ago. Through immeasurable loss and incalculable pain, the impact they made and the legacies they left behind — not only within the footballing world, but in the hearts and minds of so many around the world — has shone through over the last 12 months," the club said.

Liverpool also extended its thoughts and prayers to the brothers' loved ones, describing Jota as a permanent part of the club's history.

"All of our love, support, thoughts and prayers continue to be with Diogo and Andre's families, friends and all those whose lives were touched by them. Forever in our hearts, forever our number 20," the statement added.

Jota enjoyed a successful spell at Liverpool, earning widespread recognition for his goals, work rate and commitment. A key figure for both club and country, he was regarded as one of Portugal's leading footballers before his untimely death.

Earlier this week, Liverpool unveiled a permanent memorial titled "Forever 20" outside Anfield to commemorate Jota and his brother. Installed on 97 Avenue, the memorial stands at the site where thousands of supporters gathered to leave flowers, scarves, banners and messages following the brothers' deaths.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo dedicated Portugal's dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Croatia national football team in the 2026 FIFA World Cup to Jota. After the match, Portugal's players posed with Jota's No. 21 jersey to honour the former Liverpool forward.

"We won for us, for Diogo, and for Portugal!!! LET'S GO!!!!" Ronaldo wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph of the squad holding Jota's shirt.

Ronaldo had earlier lifted Jota's jersey on the pitch before joining his teammates in a post-match tribute. Throughout the tournament, Portugal have continued to honour Jota's memory, with manager Roberto Martinez naming him an honorary member of the World Cup squad and several players dedicating the campaign to him.

Portugal booked their place in the Round of 16 after substitute Goncalo Ramos scored a stoppage-time winner to complete a 2-1 comeback against Croatia. Ronaldo had earlier equalised from the penalty spot after a VAR review, cancelling out Ivan Perisic's opener. Croatia twice had goals ruled out for offside, including a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser, as Portugal set up a Round of 16 meeting with Spain national football team. The match is also expected to be Luka Modric's final FIFA World Cup appearance.

Jota and Silva were killed in a car crash in northwestern Spain on July 3, 2025, after the Lamborghini they were travelling in left the road and caught fire. The memorial is intended to provide supporters and visitors with a lasting place to remember the two brothers.