Liverpool FC sealed their 20th English league title after an emphatic 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield, capping off a triumphant first season under new manager Arne Slot.

The Reds stormed to victory with goals from Cody Gakpo, Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Diaz, and Mohamed Salah, taking an unassailable lead at the top of the Premier League with 82 points and four matches still to play. Tottenham's Dominic Solanke managed a consolation goal, but the result was never in doubt as Liverpool celebrated their first league crown since 2020.

Slot, who replaced Jurgen Klopp in 2024, delivered immediate success, easing the transition from the German’s trophy-laden tenure. Klopp had spent eight years at the club, securing multiple titles and establishing Liverpool as a European powerhouse. Slot’s rapid impact suggests Liverpool's dominance is set to continue into a new era.

Mohamed Salah, pivotal once again, is on course to claim the Premier League Golden Boot with 28 goals and is also leading the assists chart with 18 so far. The Egyptian forward, who joined from AS Roma in 2017, continues to enhance his status as one of Liverpool’s all-time greats.

Liverpool also secured long-term stability off the pitch this month, announcing new contracts for club captain Virgil van Dijk and Salah. Van Dijk, who arrived from Southampton in 2018 and succeeded Jordan Henderson as captain in 2023, remains a central figure in Liverpool’s leadership group as the club builds for the future.

Despite setbacks in domestic cups and Europe, Liverpool’s league campaign remained remarkably consistent, underlining their status as England’s standout club this season.