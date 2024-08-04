Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain was eliminated from the Paris Olympics 2024 after losing to China's Li Qian in the women's 75kg quarterfinal.

Borgohain lost by a 4-1 split decision.

Qian emerged victorious in the first round with a 3-2 split decision and repeated the score in the second round.

Even though Lovlina narrowed the gap with four of the five judges tied on points, Qian secured a 4-1 decision in the final round and advanced to the semifinals.

Lovlina had reached the quarterfinals after defeating Norway's Sunniva Hofstad in the round of 16.

Nishant Dev was eliminated in the men's 71kg quarter-final on Saturday, falling just one win short of securing a medal. Though Borgohain could have made history, Li Qian, a two-time Olympic medalist and former world champion, proved too strong from the start.

The Indian boxing contingent will return from Paris without a medal after Lovlina Borgohain and Nishant Dev bowed out in the quarter-finals.