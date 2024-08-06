Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain has attributed her quarter-final loss at the Paris Olympics to luck, vowing to return stronger in future competitions. Borgohain's Olympic journey ended after a 4:1 defeat against China's Li Qian in the women's 75 kg category on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Borgohain expressed hope for her future in boxing, stating, "Hopefully, I will be stronger for the next Olympics."

The Indian pugilist lost the first two sets of the match with a split decision of 3:2 in favour of the Chinese boxer. The final round saw a 4:1 result for Li Qian, culminating in an overall 1:4 scoreline against Borgohain.

Despite her personal setback, Borgohain showed sportsmanship by praising fellow Indian athlete Manu Bhaker. "I want to thank her for achieving what we couldn't at the Paris Olympics and making our nation proud. I hope she will have a bright future," she said.