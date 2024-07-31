Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain kicked off her 2024 campaign with a convincing victory over Norway's Sunniva Hofstad in the round of 16 on July 31. The Indian boxer secured a unanimous decision win.

Hofstad, the 2022 World Youth Champion, came out swinging in the opening round, unleashing a flurry of quick punches. Borgohain weathered the early storm, responding with well-timed jabs and a powerful right hook to edge the first round.

The second round saw Borgohain shift gears, adopting a more aggressive approach. Her precise strikes found their mark, connecting with several strong jabs to Hofstad's face. The Norwegian's defensive stance proved ineffective against Borgohain's refined technique.

In the final round, a Hofstad charged at Borgohain, leading to a brief takedown. Despite absorbing a few headshots, the Indian boxer maintained her composure and tactical superiority. As the final bell rang, Borgohain had clearly outclassed her opponent.

All five judges ruled in favour of Borgohain, cementing her place in the quarterfinals. She'll face China's Li Qian on August 4 at 3:02 pm IST, continuing her quest for Olympic gold.