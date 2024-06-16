Olympic medalist Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain cliched a silver medal in the Grand Prix 2024 competition which was held in the Czech Republic, in a round-robin format from June 12 to 15.

In the final day, Lovlina lost 2-3 in her third bout against China’s Li Qian.

She won her first bout 3-2 against England's Chantal Reid but lost the second 0-5 against Cindy Ngamba of the Olympic Refugee team.

Lovlina will represent India in the Paris 2024 Olympics, which will be held from July 26 to August 11. She had won a bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the welterweight category.

India bagged six quotas in boxing for the Paris Olympics 2024 with Amit Panghal (51 kg), Nishant Dev (71kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57 Kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) in different categories.

In 2023, Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (women's 75kg), two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen (women's 50kg) and Preeti Pawar (women's 54kg) had clinched their respective quotas in the Asian Games at Hangzhou.

The rest of India's three quotas came during the Boxing World Qualifiers event in June.

In the Olympics, India will look to outdo their all-time best tally of seven medals, including a gold, which they achieved in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In the Paralympics, India will be aiming to outdo their best tally of 19 medals, including five gold, achieved at the 2020 edition in Tokyo.