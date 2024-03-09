In a candid conversation on the latest episode of the 'Fit India Champions' podcast series, Lovlina Borgohain, the Tokyo 2020 boxing bronze medallist, unveiled her aspirations beyond the boxing ring. Born in the remote village of Boromukhia in Assam, Borgohain recounted her journey from a young Muay Thai exponent to an Olympic medallist. Now, with Paris Olympics looming, she is determined to utilize sports as a means to empower disadvantaged children in remote villages, particularly in Assam and the North-East of India.

Borgohain's passion for boxing was nurtured by her father, driving her to clinch the women’s 69 kg bronze on her Olympic debut in Tokyo. Despite facing challenges and injuries throughout her career, she has remained resolute, qualifying for the upcoming Paris Olympics. Reflecting on her childhood amidst adversity, she emphasized the transformative power of sports in her own life and now seeks to extend this impact to others.

"I am not sure if I want to continue boxing after Paris Olympics but I have a bigger mission going forward," expressed Borgohain. "There are many villages in Assam and the North-East where it’s not easy to emerge from acute poverty. I am a classic example. Sports is that medium which can make a difference and I want to explore that."

Highlighting the importance of mental fortitude, Borgohain credited meditation and prayer for her success. "Meditation has helped me control my mind, praying to Ma Durga has given me inner peace," she shared. Drawing inspiration from boxing legends Muhammad Ali and Floyd Mayweather, she stated the significance of positivity and resilience in achieving goals.

As she gears up for Paris Olympics, Borgohain remains focused on honing her skills and rectifying tactical errors from previous tournaments. With a newfound confidence and determination, she aims to excel on the global stage once again, while keeping her larger mission of empowering underprivileged youth close to her heart.