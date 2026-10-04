Lovlina Borgohain targets Olympic medal upgrade after Asian Games gold

Lovlina Borgohain returned to India with an Asian Games gold medal and a clear target ahead — improving on the bronze she won at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian boxer defeated China's Bao Ziyi 5-0 in the women's 75kg final on October 2, winning gold on her 29th birthday. The victory also helped Lovlina improve on the silver she won at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.

Speaking to reporters after returning to Delhi, Lovlina said the timing of the victory made the achievement particularly memorable.

“This was a truly special feeling for me. The biggest highlight was winning this gold medal on my birthday. Every athlete dreams of competing at a major event and winning gold there,” she said.

Lovlina said her second Asian Games had given her an opportunity to change the colour of her medal after finishing with silver in Hangzhou.

“It was also significant because this was my second Asian Games; having won silver last time, I was determined to change the colour of the medal this time around — that made it incredibly special,” she said.

The boxer has now shifted her attention towards the Olympic cycle, with qualification for the Los Angeles Games among her main objectives.

Lovlina won bronze at Tokyo 2020 but missed out on a medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She said she is determined to return to the Games and improve her previous result.

“Now, my preparations are focused on the Olympics. After winning bronze at Tokyo 2020, I missed out in 2024, so this time I am fully committed to giving my 100% and upgrading the colour of my medal,” she said.

Lovlina also reflected on completing her medal collection after her success at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, saying it allowed her to approach the Asian Games without the pressure of having anything left to prove.

“I have a complete set of medals now — I finished the collection after the 2026 Commonwealth Games, which was a huge milestone for me. Going into this, I had nothing to lose, so my mindset was simply to go out and achieve something; I viewed any outcome as a privilege,” she said.

Her immediate focus will now turn to the World Championships, which she sees as another step towards securing a place at the Los Angeles Olympics.

“That was my approach, and I plan to maintain it as I prepare for the World Championships, with the ultimate aim of qualifying for the LA Olympics,” she said.