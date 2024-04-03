Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) clinched a commanding victory over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their Tuesday Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter, winning by 28 runs. The match, marked by stellar performances from both teams, saw LSG's Nicholas Pooran and Mayank Yadav shining brightly on the field.

RCB's chase of LSG's total of 181 for five fell short as they were all out for 153 in 19.4 overs. Despite opener Quinton de Kock's impressive 81 off 56 balls and a late onslaught from Nicholas Pooran, who smashed five sixes on his way to an unbeaten 40 off just 21 balls, RCB couldn't muster enough to overcome LSG's total.

Mayank Yadav emerged as the hero for LSG with a stellar bowling performance, claiming three crucial wickets for just 14 runs. His remarkable spell of fast bowling played a pivotal role in restricting RCB's batting lineup and securing the victory for LSG.

The squads for both teams featured star-studded lineups, with KL Rahul leading LSG and Faf du Plessis leading RCB. Players like Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, and Dinesh Karthik showcased their talents on the field, but it was LSG who ultimately emerged victorious with a well-rounded team effort.